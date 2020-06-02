Fortive Corporation [FTV] Revenue clocked in at $7.44 billion, down -18.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] closed the trading session at $62.17 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.36, while the highest price level was $62.50. The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.62 percent and weekly performance of 6.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, FTV reached to a volume of 2301454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FTV stock trade performance evaluation

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.65, while it was recorded at 61.94 for the last single week of trading, and 67.87 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +50.49. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $29,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortive Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 5.76%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,314 million, or 86.30% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,693,163, which is approximately 10.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,773,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.38 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

292 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 27,580,943 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 25,778,340 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 230,575,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,934,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 809,158 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 8,925,395 shares during the same period.