For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], Pivotal Research Group sees a drop to $10. What next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] gained 5.83% or 0.51 points to close at $9.26 with a heavy trading volume of 7297695 shares. It opened the trading session at $8.82, the shares rose to $9.33 and dropped to $8.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -51.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.09M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 7297695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on UAA stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 13.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,394 million, or 87.20% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,158,594, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 17,431,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.53 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $122.8 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 30.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 31,355,624 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 51,128,209 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 76,828,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,312,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,110,012 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 10,598,009 shares during the same period.