For TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], Compass Point sees a rise to $38. What next?

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] closed the trading session at $38.15 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.28, while the highest price level was $38.26. The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.24 percent and weekly performance of 11.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, AMTD reached to a volume of 2910251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTD shares is $39.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40.50 to $39.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMTD stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMTD shares from 43 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMTD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.61.

AMTD stock trade performance evaluation

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, AMTD shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.07, while it was recorded at 37.58 for the last single week of trading, and 42.46 for the last 200 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.47 and a Gross Margin at +91.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 25.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $239,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTD.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,767 million, or 88.90% of AMTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTD stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 234,025,566, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,947,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.17 million in AMTD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $620.29 million in AMTD stock with ownership of nearly 3.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD] by around 51,232,643 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 52,654,091 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 372,822,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,708,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,856,274 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,929,589 shares during the same period.