For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], BMO Capital Markets sees a rise to $170. What next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $136.22 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock is now 11.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTWO Stock saw the intraday high of $136.59 and lowest of $134.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.28, which means current price is +36.22% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 1918794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $132.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $142 to $149, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has TTWO stock performed recently?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.21, while it was recorded at 134.24 for the last single week of trading, and 123.09 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.31. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.32%.

Insider trade positions for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $14,501 million, or 96.00% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,347,210, which is approximately 1.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,190,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $756.28 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 5.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 18,436,713 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 16,825,848 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 71,230,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,492,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,666,252 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,003 shares during the same period.