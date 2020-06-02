For Knowles Corporation [KN], Craig Hallum sees a drop to $19. What next?

Knowles Corporation [NYSE: KN] jumped around 0.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.43 at the close of the session, up 2.59%. Knowles Corporation stock is now -27.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.70 and lowest of $15.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.79, which means current price is +39.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 967.48K shares, KN reached a trading volume of 1137062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Knowles Corporation [KN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KN shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Knowles Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $19 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Knowles Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $23, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on KN stock. On September 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KN shares from 23 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knowles Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for KN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has KN stock performed recently?

Knowles Corporation [KN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, KN shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Knowles Corporation [KN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.28, while it was recorded at 15.05 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

Knowles Corporation [KN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knowles Corporation [KN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +37.86. Knowles Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.81.

Return on Total Capital for KN is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knowles Corporation [KN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.56. Additionally, KN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knowles Corporation [KN] managed to generate an average of $5,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Knowles Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Knowles Corporation [KN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knowles Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knowles Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Knowles Corporation [KN]

There are presently around $1,355 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,538,663, which is approximately -2.336% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,805,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.47 million in KN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $106.49 million in KN stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knowles Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Knowles Corporation [NYSE:KN] by around 9,623,595 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 13,249,400 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 67,238,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,111,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,673,072 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,038,015 shares during the same period.