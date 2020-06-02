Wednesday, June 3, 2020
For CSX Corporation [CSX], UBS sees a rise to $80. What next?

By Brandon Evans

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -1.00% or -0.72 points to close at $70.86 with a heavy trading volume of 2747747 shares. It opened the trading session at $70.98, the shares rose to $71.58 and dropped to $70.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded -1.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 2747747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $67.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $79 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.80, while it was recorded at 71.89 for the last single week of trading, and 68.80 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.75 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.90.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.69. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $158,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 5.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $40,826 million, or 76.70% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,382,061, which is approximately 2.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 60,681,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.37 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 45,459,280 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 50,908,258 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 473,988,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,356,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,646,169 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 4,089,973 shares during the same period.

