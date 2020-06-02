For Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN], Imperial Capital sees a rise to $78. What next?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AAXN] gained 18.15% on the last trading session, reaching $89.75 price per share at the time. Axon Enterprise Inc. represents 59.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.35 billion with the latest information. AAXN stock price has been found in the range of $82.8006 to $92.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 830.36K shares, AAXN reached a trading volume of 4953695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAXN shares is $78.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $88 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Axon Enterprise Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on AAXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAXN in the course of the last twelve months was 66.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for AAXN stock

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.10. With this latest performance, AAXN shares gained by 23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.03, while it was recorded at 78.08 for the last single week of trading, and 68.73 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.96 and a Gross Margin at +57.88. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Total Capital for AAXN is now -1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.95. Additionally, AAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] managed to generate an average of $667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]

There are presently around $3,969 million, or 88.20% of AAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAXN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,377,743, which is approximately -4.63% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,647,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.95 million in AAXN stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $317.44 million in AAXN stock with ownership of nearly -0.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AAXN] by around 3,923,020 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 6,264,766 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 42,069,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,257,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAXN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,264 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 569,670 shares during the same period.