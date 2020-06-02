For Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $75. What next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $72.99 price per share at the time. Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 769.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.13 billion with the latest information. ATVI stock price has been found in the range of $71.72 to $73.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 4897845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.75.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.91, while it was recorded at 71.07 for the last single week of trading, and 58.73 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.36 and a Gross Margin at +67.53. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.30.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.02. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $163,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 22.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $49,298 million, or 91.80% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,384,033, which is approximately 2.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 59,362,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.19 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -14.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

561 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 72,825,188 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 78,405,119 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 533,658,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,888,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,300,713 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 13,823,062 shares during the same period.