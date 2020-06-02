Wednesday, June 3, 2020
First BanCorp. [FBP] moved up 0.18: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.66 during the day while it closed the day at $5.48. First BanCorp. stock has also gained 3.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FBP stock has declined by -33.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.71% and lost -48.25% year-on date.

The market cap for FBP stock reached $1.23 billion, with 216.79 million shares outstanding and 214.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 1701177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First BanCorp. [FBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2018, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

FBP stock trade performance evaluation

First BanCorp. [FBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, FBP shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.23. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.11.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.22. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $62,594 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First BanCorp. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 19.90%.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,110 million, or 94.70% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,472,106, which is approximately -0.352% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,616,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.19 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $98.83 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -0.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 22,075,979 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 21,825,131 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 159,098,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,999,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,099,673 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,163,297 shares during the same period.

