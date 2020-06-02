Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Evercore ISI lifts DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] gained 1.25% or 0.58 points to close at $47.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1065128 shares. It opened the trading session at $46.24, the shares rose to $47.46 and dropped to $45.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XRAY points out that the company has recorded -17.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 1065128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $38, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for XRAY stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.51. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.99, while it was recorded at 46.75 for the last single week of trading, and 50.50 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 6.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.39. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of $17,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 9.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $9,846 million, or 98.50% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,300,995, which is approximately 1.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 18,585,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $864.62 million in XRAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $735.94 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 1.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,172,893 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 27,389,020 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 157,078,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,640,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,903,659 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 11,645,741 shares during the same period.

Previous articleInvitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, down -6.87% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleRaymond James slashes price target on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] – find out why.

