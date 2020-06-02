Energy Transfer LP [ET] is -36.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.05. A sum of 13816255 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.21M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $8.33 and dropped to a low of $8.08 until finishing in the latest session at $8.21.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.79. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ET stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ET shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.95. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.28. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $280,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -3.04%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,352 million, or 49.80% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 102,422,972, which is approximately -5.605% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 82,309,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.65 million in ET stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $588.42 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -35.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 189,975,935 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 338,906,638 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 739,790,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,268,672,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,526,630 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 34,587,269 shares during the same period.