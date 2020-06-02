Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Is Currently 75.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] gained 75.89% or 0.85 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 92084047 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.26, the shares rose to $2.79 and dropped to $1.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DGLY points out that the company has recorded 68.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -207.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 486.65K shares, DGLY reached to a volume of 92084047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2016, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $7, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on DGLY stock. On August 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for DGLY stock

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 144.96. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 123.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.06 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8773, while it was recorded at 1.1228 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0880 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.96. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.83.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -242.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.50. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 385.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$84,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -195.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.60% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 261,505, which is approximately -3.058% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.09 million in DGLY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.08 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 22,925 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,503 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 503,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,149 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 51,099 shares during the same period.