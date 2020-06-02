Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] Revenue clocked in at $1.21 billion, down -82.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.71%. Over the last 12 months, DNR stock dropped by -82.78%. The average equity rating for DNR stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $142.51 million, with 494.26 million shares outstanding and 499.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.75M shares, DNR stock reached a trading volume of 23558009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Denbury Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $2 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Denbury Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Resources Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, DNR shares dropped by -30.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2507, while it was recorded at 0.2448 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8589 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denbury Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.37 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. Denbury Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.21.

Return on Total Capital for DNR is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.11. Additionally, DNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] managed to generate an average of $269,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Denbury Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denbury Resources Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Resources Inc. go to 32.60%.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69 million, or 66.30% of DNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,701,874, which is approximately -0.221% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,681,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.05 million in DNR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.79 million in DNR stock with ownership of nearly 39.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denbury Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR] by around 22,317,413 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 59,262,383 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 240,606,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,185,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,109,338 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 18,596,760 shares during the same period.