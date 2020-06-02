CubeSmart [CUBE] moved down -0.32: Why It’s Important

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.37 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. CubeSmart stock is now -9.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUBE Stock saw the intraday high of $28.60 and lowest of $27.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.32, which means current price is +44.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 1654100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CubeSmart [CUBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 112.31.

How has CUBE stock performed recently?

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.50, while it was recorded at 27.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.65 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.02. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.27.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.94. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $56,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CubeSmart posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for CubeSmart [CUBE]

There are presently around $5,406 million, or 99.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,181,768, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,012,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.08 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $393.38 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly 1.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 18,581,043 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 20,629,364 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 150,732,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,942,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,164,182 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,250,766 shares during the same period.