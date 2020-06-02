Wednesday, June 3, 2020
CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.67%. Over the last 12 months, CNO stock dropped by -6.24%. The one-year CNO Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.8. The average equity rating for CNO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.15 billion, with 145.83 million shares outstanding and 141.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CNO stock reached a trading volume of 1348342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for CNO Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for CNO Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on CNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNO Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.51.

CNO Stock Performance Analysis:

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.67. With this latest performance, CNO shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNO Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.53. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNO is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.50. Additionally, CNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] managed to generate an average of $124,061 per employee.

CNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO Financial Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,108 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,968,939, which is approximately -4.312% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,246,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.78 million in CNO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $160.04 million in CNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CNO] by around 12,546,908 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 15,285,830 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 119,050,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,882,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,000 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,724,197 shares during the same period.

