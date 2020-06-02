Citigroup Downgrade Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.625 during the day while it closed the day at $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust stock has also gained 4.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOC stock has declined by -9.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.51% and lost -8.08% year-on date.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $3.56 billion, with 196.21 million shares outstanding and 201.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 2521332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOC shares from 19 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 659.48.

DOC stock trade performance evaluation

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.82. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.34.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.48. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $967,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,182 million, or 93.00% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,712,092, which is approximately 1.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,774,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.24 million in DOC stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $123.04 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 24.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 32,783,335 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 18,989,384 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 132,464,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,236,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,696,481 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,917,551 shares during the same period.