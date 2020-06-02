Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is -57.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.85 during the day while it closed the day at $8.74. Chimera Investment Corporation stock has also gained 7.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIM stock has declined by -58.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.16% and lost -57.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CIM stock reached $1.72 billion, with 187.02 million shares outstanding and 189.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, CIM reached a trading volume of 6433588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

CIM stock trade performance evaluation

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, CIM shares gained by 12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45 and a Gross Margin at +95.22. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.89.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 549.94. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of $10,603,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimera Investment Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -0.50%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $751 million, or 48.00% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,677,759, which is approximately -1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,419,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.9 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $71.83 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 7,545,858 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 12,177,513 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 70,649,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,372,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,302,090 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,458,503 shares during the same period.

