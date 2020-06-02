Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] moved down -1.40: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.14 during the day while it closed the day at $2.11. Cassava Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVA stock has declined by -67.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.53% and lost -59.42% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $51.57 million, with 24.48 million shares outstanding and 22.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 1079665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

SAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, SAVA shares dropped by -72.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 25.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,739,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 834,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in SAVA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.4 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -35.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,774,414 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,348,875 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,896,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,019,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,438,785 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 704,916 shares during the same period.

