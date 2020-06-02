Wednesday, June 3, 2020
BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] traded at a low on 06/01/20, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.23. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1759154 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newmark Group Inc. stands at 10.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.91%.

The market cap for NMRK stock reached $815.92 million, with 177.55 million shares outstanding and 149.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, NMRK reached a trading volume of 1759154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $13 to $12.35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMRK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NMRK stock performed recently?

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.10. With this latest performance, NMRK shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36. Newmark Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.09.

Return on Total Capital for NMRK is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.74. Additionally, NMRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] managed to generate an average of $20,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmark Group Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

There are presently around $445 million, or 67.70% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,379,225, which is approximately 1.062% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,236,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.51 million in NMRK stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $21.09 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly -45.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmark Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 14,678,091 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 16,413,088 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 73,730,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,821,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,233,845 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,198,036 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGuggenheim lifts Tiffany & Co. [TIF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleFirst American Financial Corporation [FAF] Stock trading around $52.39 per share: What’s Next?

