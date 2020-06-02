Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] Stock trading around $8.02 per share: What’s Next?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] closed the trading session at $8.02 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.86, while the highest price level was $8.45. The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.37 percent and weekly performance of 11.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 833.11K shares, ACRE reached to a volume of 1071657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRE shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

ACRE stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, ACRE shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.97, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.82 and a Gross Margin at +78.97. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.45.

Return on Total Capital for ACRE is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.28. Additionally, ACRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] managed to generate an average of $30,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 129.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation go to 5.85%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $158 million, or 64.20% of ACRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,308,479, which is approximately 9.544% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,475,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 million in ACRE stocks shares; and DELPHI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $10.95 million in ACRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE:ACRE] by around 5,105,025 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,438,385 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,637,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,181,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,730,932 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,863 shares during the same period.