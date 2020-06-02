Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Is Currently 2.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.67 during the day while it closed the day at $8.62. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 9.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABR stock has declined by -33.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.99% and lost -39.93% year-on date.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $966.22 million, with 110.79 million shares outstanding and 103.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 1764539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 25.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 8.50 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +96.77. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.95. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $241,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $321 million, or 39.40% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,638,926, which is approximately 1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, holding 3,250,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.37 million in ABR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $26.01 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 14.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 5,716,146 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 13,592,754 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 18,773,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,082,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,301 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,434,176 shares during the same period.