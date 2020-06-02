Wednesday, June 3, 2020
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] moved up 7.97: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 7.97 percent to reach at $0.73. A sum of 12166489 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.47M shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $10.08 and dropped to a low of $9.27 until finishing in the latest session at $9.89.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.37. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.26. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.29. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $4,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -9.18%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,359 million, or 95.30% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,813,900, which is approximately -4.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,376,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.85 million in AEO stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $107.02 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -3.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 14,957,965 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 30,286,550 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 103,169,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,414,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,866,668 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,968,227 shares during the same period.

