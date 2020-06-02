Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $53.63 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -0.32% or -0.17 points to close at $53.63 with a heavy trading volume of 36764269 shares. It opened the trading session at $53.31, the shares rose to $54.11 and dropped to $52.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 36.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 79.44M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 36764269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $53.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $48 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $60, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 45 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 145.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.53, while it was recorded at 53.02 for the last single week of trading, and 42.67 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $44,544 million, or 76.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,023,973, which is approximately 3.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,635,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 billion in AMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.69 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -13.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 85,345,174 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 66,464,061 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 676,144,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,953,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,036,486 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 10,357,343 shares during the same period.