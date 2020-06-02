Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.37%. The one-year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.69. The average equity rating for ADPT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 billion, with 126.06 million shares outstanding and 119.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ADPT stock reached a trading volume of 1153085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $44.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

ADPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.68, while it was recorded at 39.03 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

ADPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -778.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 4.70%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,745 million, or 76.30% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,493,708, which is approximately -12.792% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 15,115,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.95 million in ADPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $191.98 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 57.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 22,623,599 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,069,800 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 62,074,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,767,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,794,018 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,800,773 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFastly Inc. [FSLY] Stock trading around $47.26 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] falling to $2. Time to buy?

