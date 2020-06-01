West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] Revenue clocked in at $1.89 billion, up 43.71% YTD: What’s Next?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [NYSE: WST] jumped around 10.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $216.04 at the close of the session, up 4.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stock is now 43.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WST Stock saw the intraday high of $217.21 and lowest of $207.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 221.96, which means current price is +73.48% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 847.04K shares, WST reached a trading volume of 1534374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WST shares is $181.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is set at 7.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WST in the course of the last twelve months was 79.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has WST stock performed recently?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, WST shares gained by 13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.18, while it was recorded at 208.15 for the last single week of trading, and 156.66 for the last 200 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.02. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.11.

Return on Total Capital for WST is now 17.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.93. Additionally, WST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] managed to generate an average of $29,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]

There are presently around $14,620 million, or 93.40% of WST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,461,300, which is approximately 3.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,681,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in WST stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.15 billion in WST stock with ownership of nearly -22.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [NYSE:WST] by around 5,272,895 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 5,779,880 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 56,620,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,673,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WST stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,044 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 218,775 shares during the same period.