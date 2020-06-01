Wells Fargo Resumed Berry Corporation [BRY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Berry Corporation [NASDAQ: BRY] loss -2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $4.24 price per share at the time. Berry Corporation represents 79.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $346.20 million with the latest information. BRY stock price has been found in the range of $4.12 to $4.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 770.75K shares, BRY reached a trading volume of 1256578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Berry Corporation [BRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRY shares is $4.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Berry Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Berry Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for BRY stock

Berry Corporation [BRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, BRY shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Berry Corporation [BRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Berry Corporation [BRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Corporation [BRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +41.09. Berry Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.29.

Return on Total Capital for BRY is now 10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Corporation [BRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.55. Additionally, BRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berry Corporation [BRY] managed to generate an average of $122,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Berry Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Berry Corporation [BRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Berry Corporation [BRY]

There are presently around $328 million, or 98.80% of BRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRY stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 12,913,313, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC, holding 11,843,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.22 million in BRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.32 million in BRY stock with ownership of nearly 3.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Corporation [NASDAQ:BRY] by around 5,473,026 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 8,183,483 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 63,587,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,244,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,026 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,845 shares during the same period.