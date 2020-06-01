Thursday, June 4, 2020
Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] is 15.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VISL] traded at a high on 05/29/20, posting a 3.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.29. The results of the trading session contributed to over 23045843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vislink Technologies Inc. stands at 9.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.97%.

The market cap for VISL stock reached $25.06 million, with 48.70 million shares outstanding and 78.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.75M shares, VISL reached a trading volume of 23045843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vislink Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VISL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has VISL stock performed recently?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, VISL shares dropped by -13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VISL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2227, while it was recorded at 0.2931 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3583 for the last 200 days.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.76 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.36.

Return on Total Capital for VISL is now -122.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.17. Additionally, VISL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] managed to generate an average of -$120,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Vislink Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted 8.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 264.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VISL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vislink Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.00% of VISL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VISL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,183, which is approximately 368.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 211,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.06 million in VISL stocks shares; and VERACITY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.03 million in VISL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL] by around 696,182 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 827,675 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 589,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 934,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VISL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,970 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 827,675 shares during the same period.

