Thursday, June 4, 2020
Vermillion Inc. [VRML] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 million, up 303.70% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Vermillion Inc. [NASDAQ: VRML] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 1193125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 313.94K shares. Vermillion Inc. shares reached a high of $3.47 and dropped to a low of $3.15 until finishing in the latest session at $3.27.

The one-year VRML stock forecast points to a potential downside of -227.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermillion Inc. [VRML]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vermillion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2012, representing the official price target for Vermillion Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermillion Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

VRML Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermillion Inc. [VRML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.56. With this latest performance, VRML shares gained by 113.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 321.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.66 for Vermillion Inc. [VRML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.57, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 0.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermillion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermillion Inc. [VRML] shares currently have an operating margin of -336.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.33. Vermillion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -335.76.

Return on Total Capital for VRML is now -163.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -166.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermillion Inc. [VRML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, VRML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermillion Inc. [VRML] managed to generate an average of -$287,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Vermillion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

VRML Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermillion Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRML.

Vermillion Inc. [VRML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 22.70% of VRML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRML stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 9,825,289, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,221,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.54 million in VRML stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.3 million in VRML stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermillion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Vermillion Inc. [NASDAQ:VRML] by around 414,429 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 407,858 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,780,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,602,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRML stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,421 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 341,608 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Stock trading around $13.69 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

