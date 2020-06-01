US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell -54.31% so far this year. What now?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.14 at the close of the session, down -1.34%. US Foods Holding Corp. stock is now -54.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USFD Stock saw the intraday high of $19.37 and lowest of $18.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.10, which means current price is +130.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 4535740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $44 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $38, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on USFD stock. On May 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 32 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has USFD stock performed recently?

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.90, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 33.72 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.90 and a Gross Margin at +17.68. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.29. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to -8.10%.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $3,931 million, or 94.70% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,534,258, which is approximately 20.398% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,605,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.39 million in USFD stocks shares; and LONGVIEW PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LTD, currently with $325.73 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 1.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 31,187,623 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 37,752,510 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 136,444,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,384,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,107,635 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 18,398,782 shares during the same period.