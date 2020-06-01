U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] fell -52.03% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] loss -7.52% or -0.24 points to close at $2.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3132144 shares. It opened the trading session at $3.10, the shares rose to $3.1543 and dropped to $2.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLCA points out that the company has recorded -41.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -273.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, SLCA reached to a volume of 3132144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLCA shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLCA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock. On November 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SLCA shares from 12 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for SLCA stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, SLCA shares gained by 55.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.97. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.32.

Return on Total Capital for SLCA is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.09. Additionally, SLCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] managed to generate an average of -$151,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLCA.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

There are presently around $187 million, or 89.40% of SLCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLCA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,362,792, which is approximately -1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 11,155,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.91 million in SLCA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.66 million in SLCA stock with ownership of nearly 16.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA] by around 7,397,072 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 13,165,230 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 42,960,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,522,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLCA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 510,013 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 10,173,700 shares during the same period.