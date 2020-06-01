Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Revenue clocked in at $874.80 million, up 20.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a high on 05/29/20, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.70. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1249226 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $1.98 billion, with 119.22 million shares outstanding and 113.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 1249226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.75, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.27. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -163.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 37.15%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $1,872 million, or 96.10% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29,773,257, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,183,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.26 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $146.14 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 15.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 21,848,009 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,936,643 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 76,310,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,094,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,107 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,497 shares during the same period.