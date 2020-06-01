Stephens Upgrade Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Intrepid Potash Inc. [NYSE: IPI] loss -6.82% or -0.09 points to close at $1.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1368930 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.36, the shares rose to $1.36 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPI points out that the company has recorded -45.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -105.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 823.41K shares, IPI reached to a volume of 1368930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Intrepid Potash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Intrepid Potash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while UBS kept a Sell rating on IPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrepid Potash Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for IPI stock

Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, IPI shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9433, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1750 for the last 200 days.

Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.99 and a Gross Margin at +18.94. Intrepid Potash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Total Capital for IPI is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.43. Additionally, IPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] managed to generate an average of $30,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intrepid Potash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intrepid Potash Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]

There are presently around $64 million, or 39.50% of IPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,527,598, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 7,175,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.83 million in IPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.99 million in IPI stock with ownership of nearly 21.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intrepid Potash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Intrepid Potash Inc. [NYSE:IPI] by around 7,469,119 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,066,118 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 31,158,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,694,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,779 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,155,965 shares during the same period.