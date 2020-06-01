Scotiabank lifts QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] traded at a low on 05/29/20, posting a -7.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.85. The results of the trading session contributed to over 12542936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QEP Resources Inc. stands at 13.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.93%.

The market cap for QEP stock reached $224.20 million, with 239.10 million shares outstanding and 237.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.10M shares, QEP reached a trading volume of 12542936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $1, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on QEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has QEP stock performed recently?

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5795, while it was recorded at 0.9063 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6427 for the last 200 days.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP Resources Inc. go to 58.83%.

Insider trade positions for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

There are presently around $196 million, or 94.00% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,244,578, which is approximately -4.725% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,771,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.3 million in QEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.3 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 42.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 40,059,699 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 69,580,526 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 119,708,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,348,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,264,652 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 20,738,341 shares during the same period.