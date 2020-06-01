Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] – find out why.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] jumped around 0.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.63 at the close of the session, up 7.36%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock is now 111.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEMI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.6997 and lowest of $8.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.89, which means current price is +328.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CEMI reached a trading volume of 1024014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while The Benchmark Company kept a Speculative Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has CEMI stock performed recently?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, CEMI shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -30.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.41. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$42,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

There are presently around $75 million, or 41.40% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,432,032, which is approximately 15.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,175,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 million in CEMI stocks shares; and CORTINA ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.79 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 1,733,294 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,969,543 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,097,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,800,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,257,580 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,801 shares during the same period.