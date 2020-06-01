Robert W. Baird Downgrade Modine Manufacturing Company [MOD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Modine Manufacturing Company [NYSE: MOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.45%. Over the last 12 months, MOD stock dropped by -59.71%. The average equity rating for MOD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $271.78 million, with 50.80 million shares outstanding and 48.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 502.24K shares, MOD stock reached a trading volume of 1582990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Modine Manufacturing Company [MOD]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Modine Manufacturing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Modine Manufacturing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on MOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Modine Manufacturing Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Modine Manufacturing Company [MOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.45. With this latest performance, MOD shares gained by 13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Modine Manufacturing Company [MOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Modine Manufacturing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Modine Manufacturing Company [MOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. Modine Manufacturing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14.

Modine Manufacturing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MOD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Modine Manufacturing Company posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Modine Manufacturing Company go to 8.90%.

Modine Manufacturing Company [MOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $237 million, or 88.70% of MOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOD stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,268,763, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,754,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.09 million in MOD stocks shares; and FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $20.03 million in MOD stock with ownership of nearly -8.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Modine Manufacturing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Modine Manufacturing Company [NYSE:MOD] by around 4,293,472 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,790,430 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,151,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,234,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,178,443 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,179 shares during the same period.