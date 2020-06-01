R. F. Lafferty Initiated Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] traded at a low on 05/29/20, posting a -3.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.28. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1406444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cimarex Energy Co. stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for XEC stock reached $2.79 billion, with 99.84 million shares outstanding and 100.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, XEC reached a trading volume of 1406444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $31.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on XEC stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for XEC shares from 18 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has XEC stock performed recently?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 27.06 for the last single week of trading, and 37.94 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37 and a Gross Margin at +36.85. Cimarex Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.34.

Return on Total Capital for XEC is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.83. Additionally, XEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] managed to generate an average of -$127,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cimarex Energy Co. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

There are presently around $2,599 million, or 99.20% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,842,828, which is approximately -10.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,163,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.81 million in XEC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $125.17 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly -13.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 24,356,868 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 23,142,434 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 51,414,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,913,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,993,404 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,796 shares during the same period.