Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] Revenue clocked in at $224.40 million, up 16.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.56%. Over the last 12 months, PBYI stock dropped by -32.38%. The one-year Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.83. The average equity rating for PBYI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $425.65 million, with 39.29 million shares outstanding and 34.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, PBYI stock reached a trading volume of 1206944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBYI shares is $12.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBYI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $20, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on PBYI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puma Biotechnology Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

PBYI Stock Performance Analysis:

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.56. With this latest performance, PBYI shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Puma Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.48. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.77.

Return on Total Capital for PBYI is now -24.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -292.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 688.48. Additionally, PBYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 673.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] managed to generate an average of -$281,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PBYI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBYI.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $398 million, or 95.70% of PBYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBYI stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,669,934, which is approximately 163.662% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,634,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.32 million in PBYI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.14 million in PBYI stock with ownership of nearly 0.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI] by around 12,463,763 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,181,223 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,330,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,975,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBYI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,443,121 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,145 shares during the same period.