Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Stock trading around $7.69 per share: What’s Next?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] traded at a low on 05/29/20, posting a -6.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.69. The results of the trading session contributed to over 14675963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ovintiv Inc. stands at 5.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.63%.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $2.14 billion, with 259.76 million shares outstanding and 256.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.96M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 14675963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $10.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 40.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 84.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to -10.55%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $1,168 million, or 59.30% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,017,797, which is approximately 33.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,437,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.02 million in OVV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $79.9 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 54,934,593 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 91,563,526 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 5,400,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,898,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,331,068 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 10,451,260 shares during the same period.