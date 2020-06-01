Nordson Corporation [NDSN] is 15.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordson Corporation [NASDAQ: NDSN] traded at a high on 05/29/20, posting a 3.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $188.35. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2973403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordson Corporation stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for NDSN stock reached $10.55 billion, with 57.67 million shares outstanding and 54.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 329.66K shares, NDSN reached a trading volume of 2973403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordson Corporation [NDSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDSN shares is $173.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $145, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NDSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordson Corporation is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDSN in the course of the last twelve months was 44.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has NDSN stock performed recently?

Nordson Corporation [NDSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, NDSN shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Nordson Corporation [NDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.43, while it was recorded at 180.16 for the last single week of trading, and 153.68 for the last 200 days.

Nordson Corporation [NDSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordson Corporation [NDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.02 and a Gross Margin at +54.33. Nordson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.36.

Return on Total Capital for NDSN is now 17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordson Corporation [NDSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.63. Additionally, NDSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordson Corporation [NDSN] managed to generate an average of $44,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Nordson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Nordson Corporation [NDSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordson Corporation posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordson Corporation go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordson Corporation [NDSN]

There are presently around $7,655 million, or 74.30% of NDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,323,347, which is approximately 2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,710,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $887.25 million in NDSN stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $539.55 million in NDSN stock with ownership of nearly -20.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in Nordson Corporation [NASDAQ:NDSN] by around 3,225,426 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 4,950,001 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 32,466,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,641,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDSN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,140 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 629,032 shares during the same period.