NN Inc. [NNBR] moved up 7.97: Why It’s Important

NN Inc. [NASDAQ: NNBR] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.58 during the day while it closed the day at $4.47. NN Inc. stock has also gained 20.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NNBR stock has declined by -42.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.44% and lost -51.68% year-on date.

The market cap for NNBR stock reached $188.24 million, with 42.11 million shares outstanding and 41.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 860.57K shares, NNBR reached a trading volume of 1011168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NN Inc. [NNBR]:

William Blair have made an estimate for NN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2019, representing the official price target for NN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on NNBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NN Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NNBR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NNBR stock trade performance evaluation

NN Inc. [NNBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.49. With this latest performance, NNBR shares gained by 14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for NN Inc. [NNBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.50 for the last 200 days.

NN Inc. [NNBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NN Inc. [NNBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.24 and a Gross Margin at +13.45. NN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.52.

Return on Total Capital for NNBR is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NN Inc. [NNBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.03. Additionally, NNBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NN Inc. [NNBR] managed to generate an average of -$8,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NN Inc. [NNBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NN Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NN Inc. go to 15.00%.

NN Inc. [NNBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $160 million, or 91.40% of NNBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNBR stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 6,215,300, which is approximately -1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,869,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.3 million in NNBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.02 million in NNBR stock with ownership of nearly -0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NN Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in NN Inc. [NASDAQ:NNBR] by around 1,709,555 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,367,104 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,702,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,778,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNBR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 477,527 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 699,830 shares during the same period.