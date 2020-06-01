NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] is -1.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $0.24. A sum of 1365033 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. NeoPhotonics Corporation shares reached a high of $8.71 and dropped to a low of $8.31 until finishing in the latest session at $8.67.

The one-year NPTN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.76. The average equity rating for NPTN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NPTN Stock Performance Analysis:

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, NPTN shares dropped by -11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeoPhotonics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +24.86. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.79.

Return on Total Capital for NPTN is now -6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.02. Additionally, NPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] managed to generate an average of -$10,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NPTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $362 million, or 87.00% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 3,500,712, which is approximately 17.225% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,826,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.5 million in NPTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $20.79 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly -2.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 6,699,091 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,820,016 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 30,225,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,744,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,068,328 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 635,301 shares during the same period.