MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Revenue clocked in at $421.70 million, up 76.36% YTD: What’s Next?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] jumped around 16.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $232.11 at the close of the session, up 7.66%. MongoDB Inc. stock is now 76.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDB Stock saw the intraday high of $232.86 and lowest of $215.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 225.84, which means current price is +147.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 1502858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $137.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. On October 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MDB shares from 160 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 10.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 160.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.28.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 45.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.43 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.81, while it was recorded at 219.27 for the last single week of trading, and 145.32 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.92 and a Gross Margin at +67.88. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.62.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,190.99. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,180.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$96,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $11,552 million, or 99.80% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,949,918, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,027,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in MDB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.23 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 31.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,951,402 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 3,499,429 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 40,320,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,771,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,168,197 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 848,875 shares during the same period.