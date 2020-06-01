Market cap of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] reaches 45.17M – now what?

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] gained 3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. represents 138.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.17 million with the latest information. ZN stock price has been found in the range of $0.257 to $0.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, ZN reached a trading volume of 1720478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, ZN shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2341, while it was recorded at 0.2739 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2351 for the last 200 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZN is now -51.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.63. Additionally, ZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] managed to generate an average of -$267,720 per employee.Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.