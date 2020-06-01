Market cap of XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] reaches 7.16B – now what?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.26. A sum of 1456643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. XPO Logistics Inc. shares reached a high of $79.6699 and dropped to a low of $77.11 until finishing in the latest session at $78.81.

The one-year XPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.17. The average equity rating for XPO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $83.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XPO Stock Performance Analysis:

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.43, while it was recorded at 79.04 for the last single week of trading, and 74.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPO Logistics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +15.09. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.79. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $3,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPO Logistics Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 13.29%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,158 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 17,854,496, which is approximately -4.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,936,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.27 million in XPO stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $698.92 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -25.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 9,150,963 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 9,997,867 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 71,673,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,822,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,174,479 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 822,953 shares during the same period.