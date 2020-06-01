Market cap of Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL] reaches 14.73B – now what?

Tyler Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TYL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.89%. Over the last 12 months, TYL stock rose by 76.01%. The one-year Tyler Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.77. The average equity rating for TYL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.73 billion, with 39.50 million shares outstanding and 39.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 337.10K shares, TYL stock reached a trading volume of 1685797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TYL shares is $327.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Tyler Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $285 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Tyler Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on TYL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyler Technologies Inc. is set at 11.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TYL in the course of the last twelve months was 58.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

TYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, TYL shares gained by 16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.70 for Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 318.32, while it was recorded at 364.72 for the last single week of trading, and 294.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyler Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.39 and a Gross Margin at +45.60. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.49.

Return on Total Capital for TYL is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.44. Additionally, TYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL] managed to generate an average of $27,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tyler Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TYL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyler Technologies Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyler Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Tyler Technologies Inc. [TYL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,663 million, or 91.80% of TYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,862,224, which is approximately -1.609% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,837,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in TYL stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $606.12 million in TYL stock with ownership of nearly -12.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyler Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Tyler Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TYL] by around 2,740,999 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 3,695,857 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 29,967,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,404,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 412,367 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 510,913 shares during the same period.