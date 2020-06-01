Thursday, June 4, 2020
Market cap of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] reaches 46.11M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] price surged by 33.88 percent to reach at $0.62. A sum of 1511531 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 70.95K shares. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $2.72 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

Guru’s Opinion on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

AESE Stock Performance Analysis:

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.44. With this latest performance, AESE shares gained by 28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.60% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: COWEN INC. with ownership of 724,546, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.10% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 279,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in AESE stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $0.49 million in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 747,100 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 505,320 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 100,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,353,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 746,530 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 435,425 shares during the same period.

