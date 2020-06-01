Market Analysts see Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] closed the trading session at $26.65 on 05/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.25, while the highest price level was $27.12. The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.23 percent and weekly performance of 10.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, PFGC reached to a volume of 1766480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $42, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PFGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

PFGC stock trade performance evaluation

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.76. With this latest performance, PFGC shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.51, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 40.68 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.14. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now 11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.00. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of $9,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.53.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Performance Food Group Company posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to -3.80%.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,102 million, or 88.50% of PFGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 16,147,753, which is approximately 39.676% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,318,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.95 million in PFGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $305.0 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly 5.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 16,667,820 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 15,615,037 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 84,118,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,400,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,933 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,249,561 shares during the same period.