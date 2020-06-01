Market Analysts see Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] gained 0.64% or 0.88 points to close at $139.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1257149 shares. It opened the trading session at $137.70, the shares rose to $140.805 and dropped to $136.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAP points out that the company has recorded -11.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -95.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, AAP reached to a volume of 1257149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $126.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAP stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AAP shares from 168 to 163.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AAP stock

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.29, while it was recorded at 137.71 for the last single week of trading, and 140.09 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +43.82. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.36. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]

There are presently around $9,446 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,566,519, which is approximately 2.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,697,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.45 million in AAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $651.77 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly -0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 7,759,276 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 8,363,907 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 51,678,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,801,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,269,105 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,223 shares during the same period.