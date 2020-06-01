Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Stock trading around $23.61 per share: What’s Next?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] closed the trading session at $23.61 on 05/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.36, while the highest price level was $24.21. The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.42 percent and weekly performance of 4.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, LPX reached to a volume of 2178241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $29.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

LPX stock trade performance evaluation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, LPX shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.81, while it was recorded at 23.91 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +12.99. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.22.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 4.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.56. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,545 million, or 97.40% of LPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,549,388, which is approximately -5.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,095,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.56 million in LPX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $196.36 million in LPX stock with ownership of nearly -18.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX] by around 9,910,517 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 13,105,095 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 84,757,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,773,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,655 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,549,391 shares during the same period.