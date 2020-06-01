Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR] Stock trading around $66.30 per share: What’s Next?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [NASDAQ: LAMR] slipped around -2.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.30 at the close of the session, down -3.18%. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stock is now -25.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAMR Stock saw the intraday high of $68.3073 and lowest of $64.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.82, which means current price is +114.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, LAMR reached a trading volume of 1283920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAMR shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAMR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $91 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $91, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on LAMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAMR in the course of the last twelve months was 67.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LAMR stock performed recently?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [LAMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, LAMR shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [LAMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.11, while it was recorded at 68.55 for the last single week of trading, and 76.08 for the last 200 days.

Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [LAMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.11 and a Gross Margin at +52.09. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.22.

Return on Total Capital for LAMR is now 10.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [LAMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 359.66. Additionally, LAMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 323.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [LAMR] managed to generate an average of $103,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [LAMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR]

There are presently around $5,295 million, or 93.20% of LAMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,629,173, which is approximately -0.515% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,868,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.01 million in LAMR stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $510.12 million in LAMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [NASDAQ:LAMR] by around 6,728,045 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 8,719,513 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 64,417,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,865,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAMR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,258,104 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,004 shares during the same period.